Yvonne Fontana Jouet, age 73, passed away on May 13, 2019 in Pearl River, Louisiana surrounded by loved ones. She was a native of New Orleans, a former resident of St. Bernard Parish, and a resident of Pearl River. Yvonne will be greatly missed by her daughter Vicki Jouet Banner, son-in-law Louis D. Banner, grandsons Jonathon C. Banner and Quin J. Banner (fiancé Brianna Reed), her niece, nephew, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jouet Jr., parents Pascal and Dorothy Fontana, and brother Salvador Fontana. Yvonne was a graduate of Nicholls High School with the class of 63. She was formally employed by Schneider Paper Company and spent many years taking care of her family as a homemaker. Yvonne enjoyed spending time with family and friends and playing on her computer in her spare time. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday, May 18 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Audubon Funeral Home located at 61101 Hwy 11 in Slidell. Visitation will take place from 9 a.m. till 11 a.m. at the same location. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 15 to May 18, 2019