Yvonne Huhn Groetsch, a native of New Orleans, died peacefully June 5 at the age of 88 following a long illness. Yvonne attended St. Stephen High School and Loyola University, where she met her beloved husband of 65 years, George Bernard Groetsch. Predeceased by her parents Hiller and Marie Lebouef Huhn and a son, George Groetsch Jr., Yvonne is survived by George, children Gene Alario (Leslie Cowdrey), Susan Polowczuk (Lee), Patti Chasuk (Robert), Randy Groetsch (Rachelle); grandchildren Alan Alario II, Brandon Hudson (Kristen), Matthew Polowczuk (Lindsay), Dustin Groetsch, Kristina Groetsch, James Groetsch, Samuel Chasuk, Daniel Chasuk, Luke Chasuk, Mark Chasuk, Monica Chasuk; and great-grandchildren Chloe Alario, Molly James Polowczuk. Also survived by her sister Jeri Chiara (Richard), brother Hiller Huhn, sister-in-law Shirley Groetsch Miester, Alan Alario, loving nieces, nephews and friends. Special thanks to our mother's wonderful caregivers and to Clarity Hospice. Friends and family are invited to a visitation to be held Tuesday, June 11 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church on Napoleon Avenue with a Memorial Mass beginning at 10 a.m. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Ladies Leukemia League and St. Alphonsus Art and Cultural Center. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 8 to June 11, 2019

