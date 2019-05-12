Yvonne P. "Mamaw" Grundy passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 94. Wife of the late Edwin M. "Poppy" Grundy for 56 years. Mother of Marilyn Viosca (Rene), Edwin Grundy, Jr (Irene), Julie Giroir (Mike), and Yvonne Fletcher (James). Grandmother of Kristen Fuller (John), Chuck Viosca (Becky), Edwin Grundy, III (Lauren V.), Reny Grundy-Nagalingam (Shiva), Christian Grundy (Lauren D.) Mickey Giroir (Mary), Heather Bennett (Andrew), Katie Freeman (Derek), Vanessa Richard (Brian), and Casey Fletcher (fiancé Rob Clayton). Great-grandmother of Zachary Fuller, Madi, Christopher, Alyssa, and Gabriella Viosca, Reagan, Rachel, and Miles Grundy, Rohan and Niam Nagalingam, Judah and Nathan Grundy, Kaleb, Katherine, Abigail, and James Giroir, Joshua, Anna, David, Joseph, Samuel, and Benjamin Bennett, Sebastian, Keating, and Victoria Freeman, Caroline, Madeleine, and Camille Richard. Aunt of Gene Patterson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert P. and Magdalen Taquino Poupart, and her brother Albert Poupart, Jr. She was a native of New Orleans and a resident of Baton Rouge since 2013. For many years, she was active in the Suburban Homemakers Club. She loved to bake, and shared her goodies with everyone. Family always came first, and if you visited her home, you quickly became one of the family. She will be lovingly remembered for her generosity and her sense of humor. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 1 PM. Visitation begins at 11 AM. Interment will follow Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local food bank or St Jude Children's Hospital. To view and sign the family guestbook please visit www.lakelawnmetairie.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 12 to May 15, 2019