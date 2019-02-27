The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Yvonne Lucas
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
5617 St. Claude Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. David Catholic Church
5617 St. Claude Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Yvonne Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yvonne P. Lucas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Yvonne P. Lucas Obituary
Yvonne P. Lucas, age 84, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Wife of the late Charley Lucas, Sr. Daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Pierson. Mother of Roslyn McCoy (Gerard) Baptiste, Valerie Willie (Gwendolyn) Lucas, Renee' B. Lucas and the late Stephaine, Reginald and Charley Lucas, Jr. Sister of the late Dorothy Pierson Davis, Robert Pierson, Jr., Babette Harrison, Elmwood Shakespear Pierson and Raymond Pierson. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest, Pastor, Parishioners and Members of St. David C.C., Jehovah Witness, Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research, Employees of Walmart Inc., Atlanta, GA. and Sage Dining Services at Westberry Christian School are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. David Catholic Church, 5617 St. Claude Avenue from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park.You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now