|
|
Yvonne P. Lucas, age 84, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Wife of the late Charley Lucas, Sr. Daughter of the late Robert and Lillie Pierson. Mother of Roslyn McCoy (Gerard) Baptiste, Valerie Willie (Gwendolyn) Lucas, Renee' B. Lucas and the late Stephaine, Reginald and Charley Lucas, Jr. Sister of the late Dorothy Pierson Davis, Robert Pierson, Jr., Babette Harrison, Elmwood Shakespear Pierson and Raymond Pierson. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest, Pastor, Parishioners and Members of St. David C.C., Jehovah Witness, Institute of Divine Metaphysical Research, Employees of Walmart Inc., Atlanta, GA. and Sage Dining Services at Westberry Christian School are invited to attend the Visitation on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. David Catholic Church, 5617 St. Claude Avenue from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Interment Resthaven Memorial Park.You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2019