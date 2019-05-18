Yvonne Vegas, entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 17, 2019 at the age of 74. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Morales, Sr. and Deya Morales; and her sister, Ella Conrad. She is the beloved wife of 28 years of Nathan P. Vegas, Sr. She is the loving mother of Lorna Bairnsfather (David), and Ronnie Arabie. She is the devoted grandmother of Korey Dufrene, Keely Bairnsfather, Whitney Arabie, and Ashton Arabie. She is the loving great- grandmother of Gabriella Dufrene, Alina Ventura, and Sawyer Davis. She is the cherished sister of Louella Smith (Ron), Edna Foster, and Ralph Morales, Jr. She is the loving sister-in-law of Lucille Bowers, Allen Vegas, Edwin Vegas (Avis), and Linda Moorman (Glen). She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A cosmetologist for 18 years, Yvonne was the retired owner and operator of Vegas True Value Hardware with her husband. She was a very fun-loving person who never met a stranger, and she was never without an event to attend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Friday, May 24, 2019 beginning at 11:00 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1:30 PM at Mothe Funeral Home, 2100 Westbank Expressway, Harvey, LA. Interment Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Gretna, LA. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the American . Family and friends may view and sign the online guestbook at www.mothefunerals.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 18 to May 24, 2019