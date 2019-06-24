Zahra Grace Perkins died on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. In her short thirteen years, Zahra made friends wherever she went. She was loving and forgiving and endlessly kind. Zahra sparkled her way through life. She was diagnosed on August 25, 2018 with a Diffuse Midline Glioma, which is an incurable type of brain tumor. Zahra and her family spent much of the past ten months at in Memphis, TN. The experimental immunotherapy didn't cure Zahra, but hopefully research will continue until it can cure other children. Her family made the choice for Zahra to spend her last weeks at home with her friends and puppy. Zahra is survived by her parents, Leyla and Adam Perkins, her sister, Mina, her brothers, Alexander and Henry, maternal grandparents Kathy and Hossein Hekmatdoost, and paternal grandmother Valerie Perkins, her aunts, Nekissa Hekmatdoost, Jordan Bailey, Bethany Perkins, and Ewa Way, her uncles, Kevon Hekmatdoost, Michael Bailey, and Peter Lamson, and her cousins, Ian Hekmatdoost, Keating Lamson, Cora Bailey, Derique Esbrook, Nathan Esbrook, Gabrielle Way, Ellis Bailey, and Roxie Esbrook. Zahra always lived to perform, both in plays and as a dancer. We invite those who loved her to join us in celebrating Zahra's life on Friday, June 28, 2109 at 5pm at the Fuhrmann Auditorium at the Greater Covington Center, 128 W. 23rd Ave., Covington, LA 70433. As everyone who knew Zahra knows, she always dressed in the brightest colors possible. Her siblings and friends believe that Zahra wouldn't want us to dress in black to remember her, so please wear your favorite colors. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either St. Jude or to Fred Hutch Cancer Research so that other kids will have a chance. Arrangements entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home, 985-875-1131. Condolences can be posted at www.serenitycovington.com. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary