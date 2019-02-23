Zanier Marie Craft, age 64, was born on September 3, 1954 and departed this earthly life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired Nurse at Charity Hospital. Wife of the late Melvin (Taco) Smith. Daughter of the late Marion Paul Craft and Elius Craft. Mother of Gregory Smith. Devoted Niece, Mona H. George Robinson. Sister of Estelle Craft, Sherline Craft and the late Elaine C. Craft, Elius Craft and Gerald Craft. Aunt of Shelia Fondal, Starr, Quinta, Sandra, Angela, Joshua, John and Mitchell Craft. Devoted Friends, Shelia Jackson, Linda Paul, Ethel and Sarah. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Larrielle, Larry Howard, Terrell Surtain, Toddrick Breaux, Ciara Miller and Riley Bertrand and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (St. Jude), 411 N. Rampart Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary