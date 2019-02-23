The New Orleans Advocate Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
2120 Jackson Ave.
New Orleans, LA 70113
(504) 522-2525
For more information about
Zanier Craft
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (St. Jude)
411 N. Rampart Street
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (St. Jude)
411 N. Rampart Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zanier Craft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zanier Marie Craft


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zanier Marie Craft Obituary
Zanier Marie Craft, age 64, was born on September 3, 1954 and departed this earthly life on Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a retired Nurse at Charity Hospital. Wife of the late Melvin (Taco) Smith. Daughter of the late Marion Paul Craft and Elius Craft. Mother of Gregory Smith. Devoted Niece, Mona H. George Robinson. Sister of Estelle Craft, Sherline Craft and the late Elaine C. Craft, Elius Craft and Gerald Craft. Aunt of Shelia Fondal, Starr, Quinta, Sandra, Angela, Joshua, John and Mitchell Craft. Devoted Friends, Shelia Jackson, Linda Paul, Ethel and Sarah. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, Larrielle, Larry Howard, Terrell Surtain, Toddrick Breaux, Ciara Miller and Riley Bertrand and a host of other relatives and friends. Relatives and friends of the family, also Priest and Parishioners of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church are invited to attend the Visitation on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church (St. Jude), 411 N. Rampart Street from 9:00 am until 10:00 am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am. Private Burial. You may sign the guest book on www.gertrudegeddeswillis.com GERTRUDE GEDDES WILLIS FUNERAL HOME INC., IN CHARGE (504) 522-2525.
Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gertrude Geddes Willis Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now