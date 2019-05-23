Zeno Wesley St. Cyr, Sr., entered peacefully into eternal rest, at his home on Friday, May 10, 2019, at the age of 96. He was a graduate of Gilbert Academy and Southern University, Baton Rouge. While at Southern, he was drafted into the Army and served during World War II before returning to the university to complete Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Industrial Arts Education. Zeno taught in Orleans Parish for over 30 years. His civic activities and memberships included: Lifetime membership in Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., attainment of the 33rd degree in Fraternal Order of Prince Hall Affiliate Masons, and Chancellor Commander in the Knights of Pythias. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Constance Bates St. Cyr; son, Rene' Paul St. Cyr; parents, Johnny St. Cyr and Augustine Moore St. Cyr, siblings, Joseph, Freddie, Sylvester, John, James, and Mary Louise. He leaves to mourn his children, Cynthia St. Cyr Mercadel (Lawrence, deceased); Valeria St. Cyr Clark (Isaac); Rise' St. Cyr Williams (Deline); Zeno Wesley St. Cyr, II (Eva); Arn David St. Cyr, Sr. (Cathy); Terri Lynn St. Cyr (LaSabre); his sister, Rosemary St. Cyr Smith; sister-in-law, Ruth St. Cyr; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Saturday, May 25, 2019 beginning 10:30 am at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1222 North Dorgenois Street. Church Visitation will begin at 9:00 am until 9:45 am, followed by an Omega Chapter ceremony administered by Theta Beta Sigma Chapter, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., and funeral ritual by Stringer Lodge #3, Prince Hall Masons Affiliate. Entombment and Military Honors at Mount Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church. Rev. David M. Patin, Sr., and Gwiena Magee Patin, Directors. Professional Services Entrusted to: LITTLEJOHN FUNERAL HOME, 2163 Aubry Street, Cal K. Johnson, Funeral Director/Manager, Info: (504) 940-0045. Published in TheNewOrleansAdvocate.com from May 23 to May 25, 2019