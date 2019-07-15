|
Agnes R. (Naderer) Boes
Kirby - Agnes R. (Naderer) Boes, 87, of Kirby, died at 10:45pm on Friday, July 12, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her family.
Born April 16, 1932 in Fremont, she was the daughter of Joseph I. and Mary G. (Widman) Naderer. She was a 1950 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School. She married Bernard C. Boes on October 2, 1954 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fremont. He survives in Kirby.
Surviving are eight children: Sister Mary Ruth Boes, SND, Bernard John Boes, Donald C. Boes, Mike J. Boes, Jerry A. Boes, Joan M. Boes, Sharon M. Bushong and Mary L. Rall; two siblings: Peter (Marcie) Naderer and Paul (Kate) Naderer and a sister in-law, Millie Naderer.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a daughter, Jane M. Cox and siblings: Hubert Naderer, John Naderer, Ann Frankart, Lewis Naderer, Mary C. Naderer, Betty Ochs, Helen Gutschalk.
She was a homemaker, assisted her husband on the family farm and worked at A.O. Smith in Upper Sandusky for 14 years. She was a member of the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey.
Agnes also loved to be surrounded by her 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She would often remark how much joy she found in sitting back and watching them play. She had a special love for the stubborn and persistent ones because it was fun to see them learn and figure out things.
Friends will be received 2 - 4 and 6 - 8pm on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at the Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The Rosary will be prayed at 7:45pm.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation in Carey, with Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kirby.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Basilica of Our Lady of Consolation or Masses and sent to Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St. Carey, OH. 43316.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 15, 2019