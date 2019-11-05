|
Alan C. Walker
FREMONT - Alan C. Walker, 62, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Countryside Manor. He was born on April 19, 1957 in Fremont, the son of Richard and Wilma (Geldin) Walker. He was a 1975 graduate of Fremont, Ross High School.
Alan was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for twenty years. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and enjoyed fishing, camping at Mohican Campgrounds; going to East Harbor beach. He loved watching the Cleveland Indians, the Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR.
Alan is survived by his children, Samantha Walker, Columbus, OH, Erik Walker, Clyde, OH and Elizabeth Walker, Fairport Harbor, OH; mother, Wilma Walker, Fremont, OH; siblings, Mike (Wendy) Walker, Sylvania, OH, Steve (Pam) Walker, Fremont, OH, Dave (Laura) Walker, Temperance, MI and Kathleen Hotz, Port Clinton, OH; grandchildren, Kashaya, Kameron, and Kennedy Walker, Jayda Butler, Kyler Walker; special niece, Connie (Mike) Smith; several nieces, nephews and cousins; an aunt and uncle; companion, Linda Gettman.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Walker and brother-in-law, Troy Hotz.
Visitation: Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover St., Fremont, OH.
Services will begin at 11:00 am at the church with Pastor Matt Wheeler officiating.
Memorials can be made to the .
