Alan W. Gerwin
Alan W. Gerwin

Flint, Texas - Alan W. Gerwin, 70, of Flint Texas; passed away suddenly on September 5, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1950 in Fremont, Ohio where he retired in 2015 and moved to Texas.

Alan was a loving and devoted husband who especially cherished his children, grandchildren and embraced every moment with them. He had a love for helping others and always made people around him laugh. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, cooking, and working in his back yard. He was a mentor, hero and loving supporter.

He was 1968 graduate of Bettsville High School. He was a volunteer fireman for the Bettsville Fire Department, a patrolman for the Bettsville Police Department, member of the Sandusky County Mounted Patrol, worked for Lakota School District, was the owner of Bettsville Drug Store 1987-1994, and the shipping and receiving clerk at Terra State Community College for 20 years.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Karen DeMars (Gerwin); loving children Amy (Ryan) Richter, Lynette Lawless (Rob Butts), Mike (Karlyn) Busdicker, and Dan (Kim) Wolff; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren, sister Brenda (Brian) Hossler and Uncle John Gerwin. He was preceded in death by Mother: Reta (Carper), Father: William Gerwin and son Brian A. Gerwin.

A private Celebration of Life was held in Texas with his family.

Memorials can be made to St. Jude Hospital: Alan W. Gerwin Memorial Fund at stjude.org/search= Alan Gerwin.




Published in News-Messenger from Sep. 9 to Sep. 11, 2020.
