Alberta C. Hammer

Alberta C. Hammer

Fremont - Alberta Chloe Hammer, 79, of Fremont, OH passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Elmwood Care Center in Fremont. She was born on November 15, 1940 in Wadestown, WV to Harley and Lula (Shreves) Roberts. Alberta was a 1959 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and then went on to Beautician School.

Alberta married John R. Hammer on June 12, 1965 in Fremont, OH and he preceded her in death on February 23, 2018. She worked as a beautician for six years then went on to work for Arnold Vending Company for thirty-three years, retiring in 2003. Alberta was a member of Grace Community Church and she enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling and sewing.

Alberta is survived by her children, Christopher Hammer, Fremont, OH and Lori (Ron) Harden, Galion, OH; sister, Joyce Riffle, Oak Harbor, OH; grandchildren, Ashleigh, James and Melinda LaCourse, great granddaughters, Raelynn Schell and Skylar Garza.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation: Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.

Services will be held private for the family.

Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH

Memorials: American Heart Association or Grace Community Church.




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
