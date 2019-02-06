Services
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Oakwood Cemetery
Fremont, OH
Alberta Margiotta Lawley Obituary
Alberta Margiotta Lawley

FREMONT - Alberta Margiotta Lawley, 95, formerly of Fremont, OH and recently of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at Artis Senior Living of Bridgetown in Cincinnati. She was born on October 15, 1923 in Florence, Italy the daughter of Salvatore Margiotta and Fortunata Rosalbini.

Alberta married William S. Lawley in Florence, Italy on November 4, 1945 and he preceded her in death on January 14, 1978. She worked as a waitress at various restaurants in Fremont until she retired.

Alberta was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fremont. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting.

Alberta is survived by her children, William (Karen) Lawley and Bryan (Debbie) Moran both of Cincinnati, OH, and Brenda Lawley of Italy; grandchildren Autumn, Ava, Olivia, Matteo and Rachele.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, William S. Lawley.

Graveside Services will take place on Friday, February 8, 2018; 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to the family.

www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 6, 2019
