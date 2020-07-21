1/1
Alberta Ritchart
Alberta Ritchart, 95, of Fremont passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, surrounded by her caring family. She was born on January 15, 1925, in Sibley, Ilinois. She was the daughter of Harry and Etta (Jannsen) Tjarks. On August 27, 1942, she married Raymond Ritchart, he preceded her in death on April 25, 1991.

She was a devoted member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Fremont, a former member of the Eagles and she Volunteered for Hospice. She retired after 26 years from Singer Controls Co. as a leak tester.

She was also treasured as the matriarch of her family and always took part in her grandchildren's lives. She was a master of crafts and could make absolutely anything. She could brighten a room with her presence. She always had a way of bringing calm and wisdom to any situation with her loving ways.

Surviving is her son Raymond Jr. of Fremont, 9 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, 13 great-great-grandchildren, along with special caregivers. She is also survived by nieces and nephews in Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Albert and Stephen, brothers Harold Tjarks, Frederick Tjarks, Harry Tjarks; sisters Esther Seiberling, Margaret Dietz, and Edith Hinrich.

Private family services will take place with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home. The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes are honored to serve Alberta's family and encourage you share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
