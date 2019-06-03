|
|
Alfonso C. Garcia
FREMONT - Alfonso C. Garcia, 86, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born February 19, 1933 in Le Feria, TX to Lino Sr. and Guadalupe (Cantu) Garcia.
Alfonso served in the U.S. Army from March 30, 1954 to March 22, 1956 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He married Maria G. Guardiola on November 10, 1956 and she preceded him in death on September 1, 2018.
Alfonso worked at the U.S. Post Office in Fremont/Toledo and retired after thirty years of service. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church but attended St. Joseph Catholic Church where he was a trustee of the Cristo Rey and member of the Guadalupe Society. Alfonse was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Alfonso is survived by his children; Alex Garcia, Miami, FL, Maria (Eloy) Cruz, Lakeland, FL, Alamar (Jesse) Arriaga, Gibsonburg, OH, Alfonso Garcia, Jr., Toledo, OH, Joe (Cindy) Garcia and Paul Garcia both of Fremont, OH; brother, David Garcia of Arizona; ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria G. Garcia; daughter, Hermalinda Garcia; siblings, Henry Garcia, Virginia Pena, Maria Navarez, Bennito Garcia, Lino Garcia, Jr. and Alejandro Garcia.
Visitation: Tuesday from 4 - 8 pm with a Rosary at 7:30 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH
Mass of Christian Burial: Wednesday, June5, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the VFW.
Memorials: Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or , 225 N. Michigan Ave, FL.17, Chicago, IL 60601
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 3, 2019