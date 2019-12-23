|
|
Alice Cecilia Wagner
CLYDE - Alice Cecilia Wagner, 93, formerly of Clyde passed away at the Rutherford House, Fremont on Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born in Vickery, Ohio on September 14, 1926 to the late Edward and Loretta (Schaffer) Durnwald.
During World War II, Alice worked at Plumbrook Ordnance Works in Sandusky and Sorengs in Fremont, Ohio.
She married Charles F. Wagner on January 7, 1950, in Fremont, OH. Alice was a homemaker and member of St. Mary's Church in Clyde, OH.
Alice enjoyed long car rides and flea markets, decorating for Christmas, collecting Madonna statues, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Mary (Junior) Lopez of Clyde; Granddaughters, Heather Lopez of Clyde, Jennifer Lopez of Toledo, and Ashley Lopez (Michael Meek) of Perrysburg. great-grandchildren, Jackson, Lillian, and William Meek of Perrysburg; siblings, Donald Durnwald and Dorothy Darr; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wanger; parents; brother, Herbert Durnwald and sisters, Naomi Frankart, Louise Young, and Luella Smith.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, December 28, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St., Fremont, OH. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
The Family would like to personally the Rutherford House for their continuous dedication & care. Also, a special thank you to Heartland Hospice for providing comfort care, compassion & respect during these cherished moments.
Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Fremont or donor's choice.
Arranges are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019