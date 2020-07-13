1/1
Alice Day
1934 - 2020
Alice Day

Fremont - Alice A. Day, 85, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Parkview Care Center with family by her side. She was born on August 12, 1934 in Fremont to the late Charles and Ruth (Bauders) Ibbotson Atzinger.

On April 9, 1954 she married Harry Day and shared 66 years happily together in marriage. Alice was a stay at home mom, and former member the Fremont Alliance. She enjoyed family trips to the Smoky Mountains, putting together puzzles, and babysitting the neighborhood children.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Steven Day Sr. (Partner, Gary Meggitt) of Fremont; 5 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Phil Atzinger; and step-brother, Don Atzinger.

Alice is preceded in death by her father, Charles Ibbotson; mother, Ruth Bauders; step-father, Frank Atzinger; husband Harry who passed 9 days prior; three children, Debbie Dye, Linda Day, and Gary Day; and step-brother, Frank Atzinger Jr.

A graveside service will be held on July 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who cannot attend and want to show sympathy, you may call the funeral home at 419-332-7391 to have your name added to the family's online registry. Alice's service will also be live-streamed on the funeral home's website: hermanfh.com

Memorial contributions in Alice's name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
