Alice Elizabeth Magsig


1955 - 2020
Alice Elizabeth Magsig Obituary
Alice Elizabeth Magsig

Alice Elizabeth Magsig passed away on April 3, 2020 at Aspen Place Health Campus, Greensburg Indiana after a long illness.

The daughter of Virgil "Spike" and Lois Magsig was born on March 20, 1955 in Toledo Ohio. She was 65 years old.

Alice graduated from Woodmore High School, Elmore Ohio in 1974. She lived most of her life in northwest Ohio, relocated with her family to Wyoming in 2002 and then lived her last 5 years in Greensburg Indiana. She was an employee of Walmart for many years. Alice was always an animal lover, an avid gardener and an amateur bird watcher. She was a quiet, reserved person and will be remembered for her easy smile.

Alice is survived by her daughter Molly Spahn of Bartlesville Oklahoma, son Evan Spahn of Aloha Oregon, brothers Edward (Kathy) Magsig of Clayton Missouri and Allan (Toni) Magsig of Woodville Ohio and sister Carolyn Tully of Osgood Indiana.

Donations may be made to your local SPCA.

Due to corona virus restrictions there will be no funeral service at this time. A celebration of life gathering will be held later at the family's discretion.

Arrangements by Crosser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Elmore-Genoa Chapel, burial at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
