Allen Jared Kinney
Fremont - Allen Jared Kinney,78, of Fremont, passed away with his family at his side on March 5, 2020.
He was born the son of Walker and Garnet (Thornbury) Kinney on November 30, 1941 in Floyd County, KY.
Allen attended Fremont Ross High School and worked for the Ford Motor Company in Sandusky for 33 years. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1964 and received an honorable discharge. On March 25, 1961, he married Mary Elizabeth Swiney, and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2012. Allen was a proud member of the UAW Local 1216 in Sandusky. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be sorely missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his children; Chris (Denise) Kinney of Flat Rock, MI, Vickie Lynn Grunden of Sandusky, OH, James (Crystal) Kinney of Bay View, OH, Carol (Jeff) Atzinger of Fremont, OH, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Elizabeth Kinney, brother, Kenneth Carl Kinney, grandchildren; Michael Ritchie and Nichole Ritchie.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American at .
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020