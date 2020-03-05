Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
3:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Kinney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Jared Kinney


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Jared Kinney Obituary
Allen Jared Kinney

Fremont - Allen Jared Kinney,78, of Fremont, passed away with his family at his side on March 5, 2020.

He was born the son of Walker and Garnet (Thornbury) Kinney on November 30, 1941 in Floyd County, KY.

Allen attended Fremont Ross High School and worked for the Ford Motor Company in Sandusky for 33 years. He proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1959 until 1964 and received an honorable discharge. On March 25, 1961, he married Mary Elizabeth Swiney, and she preceded him in death on February 24, 2012. Allen was a proud member of the UAW Local 1216 in Sandusky. Above all, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and he will be sorely missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his children; Chris (Denise) Kinney of Flat Rock, MI, Vickie Lynn Grunden of Sandusky, OH, James (Crystal) Kinney of Bay View, OH, Carol (Jeff) Atzinger of Fremont, OH, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Elizabeth Kinney, brother, Kenneth Carl Kinney, grandchildren; Michael Ritchie and Nichole Ritchie.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pastor Matthew Wheeler will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American at .

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -