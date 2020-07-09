Allen Roach
Allen Roach, age 67, of Fostoria, died at 5:50pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Fostoria.
Rick is survived by his wife of 44 years, Sherry (Schatt), his parents: Paul and Nancy (Smith) Roach; brothers: Michael and Anthony; sisters: Paula, Lori and Wendy, their spouses and assorted nephews and nieces into the second generation.
Rick deeply enjoyed his years as an electrician and general all around handyman. He was enamored with computers from the first home model, spending hours with them at home, frequently accompanied by our pet rabbit, who misses him tremendously.
A visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria where a Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 11:00am. Wearing of masks is optional and social distancing will be observed. Burial will follow at Knollcrest Cemetery. Pastor Jim Michaels will officiate.
The family requests that donations be given to either a local food pantry, their church or the Salvation Army. All arrangements are being handled by COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com
.