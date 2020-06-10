Andrew J. "Andy" Wonderly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" J. Wonderly

Helena - Andrew "Andy" J. Wonderly, 39, of Helena, Ohio passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, along with his signi?cant other Chelsey Davidson, as a result of an accident. Their children, Mckenzie Wonderly and Addalyn Davidson survive. He was born September 30, 1980 in Fremont, Ohio the son of David and Diane (Schade) Wonderly. He was a 1999 graduate of Saint Joseph Central Catholic.

Andy was co-owner of Wonderly Collision, where he learned the skills of the trade at a young age. He was a member of Millersville St Mary and The Knights of Columbus. A man of many passions, he was the life of the party. Andy loved the Ohio State Buckeyes. An avid outdoorsman, in his free time he enjoyed ?shing, hunting, woodworking and playing cards. Of all his passions, nothing compared to the love he had for his daughter, Mckenzie. Later his love grew for Chelsey and Addalyn who became part of their family. In addition to his parents and children,

Andy is also survived by his sisters, Erin (Brian) Eizensmits and Amber (Shawn) Miskovich both of Delaware, Ohio; nieces and nephews Garrett, Madeline, Lauren, Meredith, Luke, Brody, Stella and Gunner; former wife Sonya Stevenson, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Albert and Mary Wonderly, Paul and Mary Schade; several aunts and uncles.

Visitation: Friday from 2-8 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State Street Fremont, Ohio.

Social Distancing will be observed and wait times will take place outdoors.

Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday June 13, 2020, 10:00 am, at St. Mary Church in Millersville, Ohio with Fr. Scott Woods officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Mary Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Croghan Colonial Bank or Edward Jones FBO Mckenzie Wonderly or to the Andy Wonderly SJCC Class of 1999 Memorial Scholarship Fund checks are payable to BHCS.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved