Anna Belle Avers
Lindsey - Anna Belle Avers, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 5th, 2020. She was born on July 31st, 1925 in Hessville to the late John and Helen (Heinerman) Waggoner. Baptized Sept 6th, 1925 by C. E Linder and confirmed May 28th, 1939 by Lewis Nicol.
Anna Belle was a Gibsonburg High School class of 1944 graduate, and on October 11th, 1946 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville she married the love of her life, Willis Avers. Though for the majority of her life she was a farmer and homemaker, Anna Belle worked at Joseph's Department Store, Anstead's Meats and Haaselback Meats. Anna Belle was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, the Farm Bureau and a member of the Faith Lutheran Church Altar Guild. She enjoyed bowling with the YMCA couple league, crafting, quilting, reading, crocheting and volunteering at many places including: the food pantry, Parkside, Bingo, Office of Faith Lutheran Church. She was also a beloved resident and volunteer at Valley View Health Campus.
Surviving is her daughter, Carolyn (John) Patty of Texas; her grandchildren, Lauren, Jake, Thomas, Dana, Robbie & Justin; 2 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and many loved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis on October 7th, 1992, four days before their forty-sixth wedding anniversary; son, Robert Avers who passed in 1993; and sister, Mary Damschroder.
Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 7th, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Faith Lutheran Cemetery. It is requested that masks be worn and social distancing be observed at the cemetery.
There will be a celebration of life service next year, date to be determined at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or to Lutheran Social Services.
If you are unable to attend but would like your name to be added to the family's registry you may call us at 419-332-7391. Those wishing to express an online condolence may do so by visiting: www.hermanfh.com
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Wonderly, Whitney and Lisa for their loving care and the warmest of thanks to the nurses and staff at Valley View Health Campus for the loving care and companionship shown to our Mother and Grandmother, Anna Belle.