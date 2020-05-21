|
|
Anna Lou Spino
Oak Harbor - Anna Lou Spino, 88, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May
20, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born in Tiffin, Ohio on March 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Charles R. & Kerstin (Stromgren) Bour.
On January 13, 1951, Anna Lou married John C. Spino, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1999. She was a flight attendant for the former Flying Tigers Airways for 4 years in the late 1950s, taking military personnel and refugees all over the world. Anna Lou worked at the former AAA office in Tiffin until obtaining her real estate license in 1963. She and John opened Batdorff Real Estate, Inc. in Oak Harbor, which they operated together until John's passing. Anna Lou was still active in the firm until recently. In 1972, Anna Lou founded the Welcome Wagon in Oak Harbor, and was its first hostess. She was also active in the Ottawa County Board of Realtors, holding several offices over the years.
An active parishioner of St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor, Anna Lou was a member of the first Board of Trustees of St. Boniface School Endowment Fund. A fun-loving person, she loved traveling with her friends, especially to Las Vegas, and enjoyed spending time in the outdoors.
Anna Lou is survived by her son, John (Janice) Spino; grandchildren, Nicole and Cory, great-grandchildren, Dani and Samuel, and brother, Hugo (Judy) Bour. She was also preceded in death by a son, Charles C. Spino.
With the current health and safety concerns during the pandemic, a private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Oak Harbor. Rev. Timothy F. Ferris will officiate, and interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor.
Those planning on making a memorial contribution are asked to please consider the St. Boniface Catholic School Endowment Fund, 215 Oak Street, Oak Harbor, OH 43449 or Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd., Castalia, OH 44824. Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Oak Harbor, is assisting the family with arrangements and encourages those wishing to send a condolence or share a fond memory to visit
www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News Herald & News-Messenger from May 21 to May 22, 2020