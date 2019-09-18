|
Anthony "Tony" C. Ervin, 18, of Bloomdale, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born on June 15, 2001, in Toledo to Bart and Rhonda (Ewing) Ervin and they survive.
Tony is also survived by his sisters: Samantha Ervin and Keri Ervin, both of Bloomdale; his beloved girlfriend, Audrey VanScoder of Fremont; his paternal grandmothers: Darlene Collins of Bowling Green, and Janice Minich of Bloomdale; his aunts and uncles: Russ Ewing, Cheryl Konecny, Theresa Boggs, Kyle Ervin, Jennifer Antressia, Andy Minich, and Tom Minich; and his extended family: Tanya and Eric Conley of Fremont and Riley and Dylan Conley, both of Fremont.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Ronnie and Patricia Ewing; and his paternal grandfathers: Clyde H. Ervin, Jr. and John Minich.
Tony Ervin had a great life and had big plans for his future. He is a 2019 graduate of Elmwood High School and was a current student at Terra State Community College, majoring in Power Technologies. Tony loved his girlfriend Audrey, playing drums, listening to music, and hanging out with his family and friends, and this summer began a new hobby in go-kart racing. He was a huge fan of Shinedown, Motley Crue, and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Tony was a member of the F.F.A. and loved harassing and teasing his sisters.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Elmwood High School Football Stadium.
Visitation will be held from 12:00-8:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2019, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Pastor Arnie Buehler will officiate. Burial will be in Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township.
For all services, the family would request that those attending wear casual attire in honor of Tony.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the family in c/o Smith-Crates Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithcrates.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 18, 2019