Anthony C. Juarez Obituary
Fremont - Anthony C. Juarez, 46, passed away at home after a brief but courageous battle with leukemia, surrounded by his family on June 30, 2019.

He was born on September 15, 1972 in Fremont, Ohio. He was a 1991 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. He resided in Columbus for the past 15 years.

Anthony will be remembered most for his exceptional work ethic, kind heart and amazing bravery.

Anthony is survived by his mother, Esther Robertson, his father and stepmother, Diego and Maria Juarez, paternal grandmother, Eufrasia Juarez, sisters; Lisa (Aucenscio) Franco, Barbara (Chad) Miller, Tara Juarez, Christina Juarez; his brothers; Jimmy Juarez, Michael Juarez; step-brother; Juan Rodriguez; nieces and nephews, Lizette, Victoria, Hallie, Owen and Bodee and his best friend, Mark Garry. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, George Durando and Annabelle Thompson, paternal grandfather, Timoteo Juarez and brother, Andres Juarez.

Anthony's last wish was to see all his friends and extended family before he passed. Thank you to all who came by the last few weeks. He truly enjoyed each and every visit. Our family is so grateful and appreciative.

The family has arranged for cremation with a private memorial service.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 6, 2019
