|
|
Antonio Obregon, 71 of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at The Manor at Perrysburg. He was born on October 5, 1948 in Fremont, OH to Benito S. and Maria De Jesus (Vasquez) Obregon. Antonio worked in various jobs, including McDonalds and later for Sears as a stock clerk before he retired. He enjoyed: fishing, collecting old fashion Die Cast cars and Betty Boop memorabilia. Antonio always had a smile on his face, he was a jokester and loved teasing his nieces and nephews.
Antonio is survived by his sisters: Maria (Rosendo) Obregon-Flores of Walbridge, Juanita Obregon of Woodville, Olivia (Julian) Herrera of Northwood, Anita (Steve) Martin of SC, brothers: Benito (Jacquelyn) Obregon of Delta, Ignacio Cruz Obregon of MI, and Rolando Obregon of Toledo. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother: Paul Obregon, sister: Esmeralda Obregon and niece: Rosemary Flores.
Antonio will be laid to rest in a private family committal service at St. Lawrence Cemetery in Gibsonburg, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: The Diabetes Association or The Kidney Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff of caregivers at The Manor of Perrysburg for their care. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020