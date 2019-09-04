Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Arlene A. Hoffman


1933 - 2019
Arlene A. Hoffman Obituary
Arlene A. Hoffman

Fremont - Arlene A. Hoffman, 86, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 14, 1933 in Fremont, the daughter of Sylvester and Helen (Haubert) Meyer. Arlene retired from Reino's.

She enjoyed sewing, puzzles, soap operas and playing cards and checkers with her family.

Surviving are her children: Marcia Wiggins of Clyde, OH; Dave (Laura) Hoffman of Fremont, OH; Dawn Cronin of Columbia, TN; Doug (Helen) Hoffman of Gibsonburg, OH; Dan (Marsha) Hoffman of Fremont, OH; 12 grandchildren; 6 great- grandchildren; sister, Norma Hetrick of Fremont, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, siblings: Wilbur and Clarence Meyer; Dorothy Carnicom, Bernardine Blodgett, Ursula Zoeller, Marcella Noftz.

Visitaiton will take place on Wedenesday, September 4, 2019 from 11:00A.M. to 1:00P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at 1:00P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice or . To share a fond memory or condolence, visit www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 4, 2019
