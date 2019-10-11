Services
Arlene V. Miller, 92, of Genoa, Ohio, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Otterbein-Portage Valley Retirement Community, Pemberville. She was born in Genoa on November 8, 1926, the daughter of Raymond S. and Pearl (Crossman) Rudes. She attended Nyack College and on June 28, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, she married Luther B. Miller, who preceded her in death on July 5, 2000.

Arlene had worked for 12 years for Atlas Industries retiring in 1985. She had been a good Christian woman, who loved the Lord and all of His creation and lived it every day of her life. She in turn was cherished by her loving family, who kept her busy with camping trips and other activities. Her talents included playing the organ and piano and singing the Lord's praises. In her quiet time she enjoyed her flowers and watching the birds in her yard.

Arlene is survived by her children, Sandra L. (Walter) Davis, Cheryl J. (Daniel) Ranes, Luther T. (Julie) Miller, 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 23 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter, Ruthann K. (John) Smith and one grandson, Mathew Davis.

There will be a life celebration service held at the Fremont Alliance Church, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, with burial in the Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery, Elmore, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fremont Alliance Church, 936 N. Brush Street, Fremont, OH 43420, Attn. Missionary Fund; or Promedica Hospice, 430 S. Main Street, Clyde, OH 43410. The Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa, Ohio has assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2019
