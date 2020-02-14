|
Arthur Floyd Henkel
Fremont - Arthur Floyd Henkel, 92, passed away at Bethesda Care Center on Feb. 13, 2020. He was born on March 5, 1927 in Cleveland, OH to the late Jacob and Katie (Keck) Henkel. Shortly after his birth, Arthur and his family moved to Union City, NJ where he was able to see some of the last moments of the Hindenburg's journey. At 13 his family moved to Lindsey, OH. He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1945. Arthur served as a Seabee for the Navy during World War II being stationed in the Philippines. He then worked as an apprentice machinist for Erie Ordinance for five years then as a machinist at Ford Motor Company dedicating 31 years until his retirement in 1987.
On July 26, 1952, he married Helen McKinnon in Toledo, OH. Together they raised their three children. In his spare time Arthur enjoyed bowling, following his favorite Cleveland sports teams, gardening, and playing the keyboard. Always busy, Art still took time to appreciate moments like bird watching, especially eagles.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Helen; children, Cynthia Henkel Longnecker of Fremont, Arthur (Lois) Henkel of Dearborn, MI, and David (Donna) Henkel of Fremont; grandchildren, Katie (Marshall) Christopherson, Alison Henkel, Joe (Kaitlin) Henkel, Noah Henkel (girlfriend-Morgan Smith of NC), and Nolan Henkel; and great-grandchildren, Vivien and Anett Christopherson.
Preceded in death were his sisters, Dorothy Scheer and Kathryn Narew; and half-brothers, Peter and Andrew.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Mon, Feb. 17, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tues. 10:30 a.m. where an additional hour of Visitation will be held prior to the start of the service. Arthur was born again at age 81 and was in fellowship at the Clyde Gospel Hall. Evangelist Al Christopherson of Iowa will officiate and burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde with Military Honors.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice or to the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor for Cancer Research.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020