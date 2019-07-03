|
|
Ava May Jeannette Erb Schubach
Green Springs - Ava May Jeannette Erb Schubach age 97 of rural Green Springs passed away in her sleep on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Elmwood a the Shawhan, Tiffin, Ohio. She was born on May 5, 1922 to Jacob and Anna (Reiter) Erb at their home in Adams Twp. Seneca County. On June 7, 1941 she married Ronald C. Schubach. He preceded her in death July of 2004.
She is survived by her six children, Wynn (Linda) Schubach of Green Springs; Cynthia Schubach of Dayton, Ohio; Rodger (Kris) Schubach of Tiffin; James C. (Lori) Schubach of Sandusky, Ohio; Thomas G. (Karen) Schubach of Clyde Ohio; Sylvia M. Schubach (Jim Weiker) of Green Springs. Thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great granddaughters.
Ava was a 1940 graduate of Old Fort High School and continued her study of music playing in the Fremont Ross High School Band and Dance Band from in 1940 and '41.
Ava enjoyed a lifelong love of playing trombone, beginning lessons in 1936. In 1938 she joined her father and future husband in The Green Springs Community Band and retired after seventy years, and the last fifteen of those years she also played in the North Coast Concert Band.
She was a member of the Green Springs United Methodist Church; a Charter member of the Rodger W. Young Post 6067 Auxiliary; also the Marion H. Peck Legion 295 Auxiliary and a member of the Icedore Chapter 299 of Ohio Eastern Star.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M, at the Engle Shook Funeral Home 135 N. Washington Street, Tiffin, Ohio 44883. Phone 419-447-1221
Funeral will be Saturday July 6, at 10:00 A.M. at the funeral home with Pastor Christine Tobergte officiating. Burial will follow at St. Jacob's Cemetery Republic, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seneca County Humane Society or Stein Hospice or donor's choice.
Memories and condolences may be shared on line at engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 3, 2019