Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Hessville, OH
Lindsey - Barbara Jean Mauch, 71, passed away on Wed., April 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. She was born on April 10, 1948 in Fremont to Chester and Betty (Evans) Mauch.

Barbara was a 1966 Gibsonburg High School graduate. She worked for Toledo Edison as a Records Draftsman until her retirement in 2010. She enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, and fancy hats.

Surviving are her parents, Chet & Betty Mauch of Lindsey; children, Ashley Flickinger of Clyde and Ryan (Alexa) Parker of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Brenan, Ridley, Taylor, Ty James, and Taytum; great-granddaughter, Elliana; and siblings, Phyllis Bergman of Carmel, IN, Ronald Mauch of Lindsey, and Judy Mauch of Lindsey.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Mauch, Peggy Wearsch, and Anita Mauch.

Friends are invited to celebrate Barbara's life on Sat., April 20, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Hessville. Pastor Dennis Wansitler will officiate, and burial will be held at Harris-Elmore Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Sandusky County Park District.

To express online condolences, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 19, 2019
