Fremont - Barbara M. Zienta, 79, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at Toledo Hospital. She was born October 31, 1939 in Fremont the daughter of Bartholomew and Nellie (Wright) Ruggiero. Barbara attended St. Joseph High, and graduated from Gibsonburg High School. She enjoyed attending class reunions for both schools.



On May 5, 1959 she married Gerald L. Zienta. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1992. Barbara was a very creative and talented artist. She shared her talents creating floral arrangements at Memorial Hospital and for friends and family weddings, her passion and talent for watercolor painting was one of her greatest gifts she shared with those in her life. Barbara donated many of her art pieces to help raise funds for causes and organizations close to her heart. In her youth Barbara was a competitive and professional figure roller skater and shared her passion later through instruction.



She was a member of the former St. Casimir Church and St. Ann Catholic Church. Barbara lived a very social life and enjoyed her time with her friends often in various monthly group/club gatherings. She also enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with family.



Surviving are her children: Suzette (Michael) Szymanski of Gordonville, TX; Scott (Shelli) Zienta of Fremont, IN; Steve Zienta (Amy Walker) of Fremont, OH; Sandie Downing of Galena, OH; grandchildren: Paige, Paul, Jaymie, Brittany, Jordin, Justin, Brandi, Arielle, Stone, Evan and Alex; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Jean Ruggiero Buckels and brother Bartholomew Ruggiero. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother Richard Ruggiero.



Visitation will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 2-5P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00A.M. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church, a brief prayer service will take place at 9:30A.M. at the funeral home followed by the procession to the church. Rev. Jeff Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at St. Ann Cemetery. Immediately after interment the family will host a luncheon at St. Ann Church, Bishop Hoffman Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kkchud.com Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 18, 2019