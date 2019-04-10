|
|
Barbara Showman
FREMONT - Barbara Showman, 82, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, April 08, 2019 at the Tiffin Rehabilitation Center in Tiffin, OH. She was born September 15, 1936 in Luckey, OH, the daughter of Harry E. and Amelia M. (Hammersmith) Carr.
Barbara married Ronald J. Showman, Sr. on July 30, 1955 at St. John's Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on May 21, 2016. She worked as a clerk at Tremper's and then for Fremont City Schools as a custodian where she retired in 1999.
Barbara was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. She was involved in the Boy Scouts with her husband, Ronald, for over forty years. Barbara was also a representative for Avon for many years. She enjoyed playing bingo, the lottery and traveling.
Barbara is survived by her children, Ron (Bonnie) Showman, Jr., Clyde, Pam (Mark) Stott, Deshler, OH, Beth (Jeff) Stout, Fremont and Mike Showman, Sr, Lindsey, OH; siblings, Mary Carr and Betty Broshious both of Fremont, OH and Phyllis Peters, Tiffin, OH; twelve grandchildren and twenty-one great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald J. Showman, Sr.; siblings, George, Joe and Harold Carr and Geraldine Shockley.
Visitation: Thursday, April 11, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Services will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Matt Wheeler officiating.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials: St. John's Lutheran Church or Boy Scouts of America.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 10, 2019