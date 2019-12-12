|
|
Barby L. Sadler
FREMONT - Barby L. Sadler, 92, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. She was born July 22, 1927 in Cleveland, OH to Adolph and Vondale (Parish) Hulka. She was a 1945 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Barby married Roy Leland Sadler on June 12, 1965 in Fremont and he preceded her in death on June 22, 2016. She was an office manager at various businesses including Gray Drug Store, Speigel's, Lighting Products, Fremont Kraut Company and Edward Jones. Barby was a member of Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church and the Rachel Circle. She was an avid seamstress and enjoyed sewing.
Barby is survived by her daughters, Brenda DeVanna, Indianapolis, IN and Anita (James) Hampton, Huron, OH; grandchildren, Aaron (Casey) DeVanna, Justin (Jennifer) DeVanna, Gwendolyn DeVanna, Christopher "C.J." (Jennifer) Hampton and Alicia (Sean) Kaleta; eleven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Penny Habersaat and siblings, Donald Hulka and Betty Frey.
Visitation: Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 9 - 10 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH. Services will follow at 10:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Wynn officiating.
Burial: McGormley Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials can be made to Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, 1441 Fangboner Rd, Fremont, OH 43420.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019