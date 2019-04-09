Becky Anne Mestrey



Fremont - Becky Anne Mestrey, 77, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Toledo Hospital. She was born December 31, 1941 to Ernest and Lila (Fulton) O'Brien in New Eagle, Pennsylvania. Becky worked for Eckridge for 25 years as well as for Tony's Provider Services as a caregiver. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and their Church Circle. Becky loved to play cards with her friends every Saturday, loved dogs, being outside, camping, and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a strong, hard working woman that loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory are her children; Kurt (Mary), Kent (Heather) and Kreston Mestrey, grandchildren; Nathan and Dustin (Combs) Mestrey, Christopher Hergesheimer, Kyle Smith, Alexander, Xavier, Veronica, Dalton, Rebecca, Lila Mestrey, Kristen Clark, Brent Edwards, 6 great-grandchildren, brothers; Ernie and Michael O'Brien, and step-mother, Ann O'Brien. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lila Rue and Ernest O'Brien Sr., Kent Mestrey Sr., son, John Troy Mestrey, brother, Dave O'Brien, and step-father, Jim Rue.



Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420.



Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 at 12:00 pm at St. John's Lutheran Church, 212 N. Clover Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Pastor Matthew Wheeler will be officiating. Burial will follow at McGormley Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .



