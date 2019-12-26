Services
Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
216 Washington Street
Port Clinton, OH 43452
(419) 732-3121
Beneda Opelt

Beneda Opelt

Beneda Opelt, 99, of Lindsey, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Elmwood of Fremont. Beneda was born in Lindsey, Ohio to Benjamin and Edith (Overmyer) Burkett, on Aug. 7, 1920, attended Lindsey Elementary School, and graduated from Fremont Ross in 1938, where she was active in vocal music programs and girls basketball. She graduated from Heidelberg College in 1943, as a Vocal Music Major, and was a soloist in recitals while there.

On May 5, 1946, she married Frank Opelt in Lindsey, while he was still on active duty with the U.S. Navy. Shortly after the wedding with Frank stationed in California, Beneda drove a 1938 Ford on Route 66 to the Navy Base in El Centro. While living on the base, she taught Elementary School, and upon Frank's discharge in 1947, they moved back to Lindsey.

Beneda taught elementary music at Lindsey and Elmore Schools, and retired as a music teacher in the Fremont School System. She enjoyed hearing from former students who mentioned learning to square dance, or singing in programs. Beneda was choir director at the Lindsey Church for 38 years, sang in the Veracious Voices of Victory Choir, and was a 40 plus year member of Eastern Stars. In retirement, she volunteered at numerous bloodmobiles and enjoyed traveling; visiting Europe multiple times, Hawaii, Alaska, other locations in the US, and spending several winters in Florida. During the summers she especially enjoyed time at the Willow Beach Cottage on Lake Erie, which she, Frank, and family remodeled.

Frank preceded her in death in 1993; she is survived by children Pam Hoffmann, Avon Lake; Jeff (Christine) Opelt, Fremont; and RF (Barb) Opelt, Lindsey. Also surviving are grandchildren Andrea (Ryan) Smith, Andrew Hoffmann, Benjamin Opelt, Kathryn (Bryan) Golden, Allison (Matthew) Eaglen, Aaron (Janelle) Opelt, and 9 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 10:30 am until Funeral Services at 11:30 am at the Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 Maple Street, Lindsey, Ohio 43442 with Reverend Travis Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Lindsey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lindsey Trinity United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

The Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home and Crematory in Port Clinton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
