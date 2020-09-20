Bertha May Henry
Elmore - Bertha May Henry, 102 of Elmore, OH died Friday, September 18, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born August 25, 1918, in Woodville Township, OH to the late John A. and Mary Ellen (Gaster) Hovis. She was a 1936 graduate of Harris- Elmore High School. On September 2, 1939, she married Allen Henry who preceded her in death in 1976. Bertha spent 25 years as a clerk for Olney Market and 17 years at Elmore Super Value. She enjoyed gardening and attending to her flowers.
Survivors include her son Lee (Karen) Henry of Graytown, OH; grandchildren: Robin (Kevin) Saionzkowski and Trent (Robin) Henry; great-grandchildren: Daniel, Kaitlyn, Jacob & Sarah Saionzkowski and Piper, Brant, & Caris Henry. She was also preceded in death by her brothers: Wayne, Ward, and John Hovis; sisters: Ethel Heins, Doris Wheatley, Edith Seeger, and Joyce Hoffman.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 19550 W. St. Route 51, Elmore. Funeral Services will begin at 1 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, the public is reminded about the mandates regarding facial coverings and social distancing. Burial will be in Harris- Elmore Union Cemetery. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Harris- Elmore E.M.S or the Harris- Elmore Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.crosserpriesmanfuneralhome.com
