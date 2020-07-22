Betty Eileen Chamberlain
Wayne - Betty Eileen Chamberlain, age 95, of Wayne, Ohio passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 26, 1925 in Wayne, Ohio to the late Dale & Letha B. (Carr) Evans. Betty married Lloyd H. Chamberlain on September 4, 1946 in Rudolph, Ohio; he preceded her in passing on February 1, 1994.
Surviving Betty is her daughter, Kaye (John) Houtz of Wayne; grandson, Doug (Gail) Houtz of Wayne; and great-grandsons, Jacob (Cassandra) Houtz & Jonah Houtz. Betty was a Mother figure to many including Jerry L. (Deb) Houtz, Sr. of Wayne, Virginia Houtz Roberts of Oklahoma; many extended grandchildren including Joshua (Carie) Houtz, Jerry L. (Karrie) Houtz, Jr.; and many extended great-grandchildren including Jared, Justin, Navy, McClain, & Chamberlain.
Betty was a homemaker all her life, a life member of the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary, a member of the former Model A Club, and a member of the Wayne United Methodist Church. Among many hobbies, Betty formerly enjoyed crocheting, was an avid reader, and was always a dedicated supporter of her grandchildren's activities and events over the years.
Friends will be received from 4-7 PM on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio, where a Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM with Ray Getter officiating. Burial will be at Graham Cemetery near Wayne. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all visitors are required to please wear your face mask. Memorial donations may be made to the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to Betty's family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org
