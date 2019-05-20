|
Betty J. Cockrell
FREMONT - Betty J. Cockrell, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on May 17, 2019 with her loving family by her side at Bethesda Care Center. She was born on April 15, 1932 in Kansas, OH the daughter of Earl and Minnie (Snyder) Day.
Betty married Norman L. Cockrell on October 4, 1952 in Green Springs, OH and he survives. Together they ran the family farm for many years. She also cleaned at Great Lakes Motel and several peoples homes.
Betty enjoyed bowling, collecting milk glass and pigs and gambling. She loved flower gardening, working on the farm and attending her grandchildren's activities. Betty was a member of the Sandusky County Pork Producers and the past president of the Pork Council Women.
Betty is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Norman L. Cockrell, Fremont; children, Pam Clark and Sandy (Donnie Trautman) Yohe, Terry Cockrell, all of Fremont, Jayne (Brian Overmyer) Cockrell, Lexington, NC and Toni (Dave) Beebe, Fremont; siblings, Harry (Alice) Day and Shirley Heins both of Fremont; grandchildren, Kristy (Bryan) Allen, Justin (Lacey) Cockrell, Rob (Mekenna) Yohe, Megan (Adam) Miller, Miranda Clark, Tyler (Hannah) Ludrowsky, Brad (Trina), Tommy, Christopher and Jeff Beier; seventeen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant brother; brother, Clayton Day; brother-in-law, James Heins and niece, Cindy Monroe.
Visitation: Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Thursday, May 23, 2019; 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.
Memorials: Bethesda Care Center or Stein Hospice
Published in the News-Messenger on May 20, 2019