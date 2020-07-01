1/1
Beverley A. "Bev" Stull
Beverley "Bev" A. Stull

Fremont - Beverley "Bev" A. Stull, 81, of Fremont, OH passed away on Wednesday, July 01, 2020 at her home. She was born on December 28, 1938 in Cleveland, OH to Cecil and Bessie (Bork) Slane. Bev was a 1956 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Bev married John A. Stull, Sr. on July 25, 1957 in Angola, IN and he survives. She worked at H.J. Heinz as a label operator for twenty-three years, retiring on December 31, 2000. Bev was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed having coffee at Burger King, cross stitching and word search puzzles but most of all, she loved spending time with her family.

Bev is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, John A. Stull, Sr, Fremont, OH; children, John A. Stull, Jr., Clyde, OH, Douglas Stull, Thomas Stull, Jerald (Tamala) Stull, Jo Ann Sipperley, all of Fremont, OH, Jeffrey (Diane) Stull, Genoa, OH; siblings, Robert (Sherry) Slane of Missouri, Nancy (Robert) Bartlett, Cecelia Slane and Scott Slane, all of Fremont, OH; nineteen grandchildren; fifty-seven great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Joyce Goodwin and three grandchildren.

Visitation: Monday, July 6, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Social distancing will be observed with wait times taking place outdoors. Family is requesting that all visitors wear masks. If you would like to have your name signed in the register book, please call the funeral home at 419-332-6409.

Services will be held private for the family.

Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH.

Memorials can be made in Bev's honor to Trinity United Methodist Church, 204 N Wayne St, Fremont, OH 43420.

Online condolence may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
