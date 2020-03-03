Services
More Obituaries for Bill Welling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bill Welling

Bill Welling Obituary
Bill Welling

Woodville - Bill Welling, 64, of Woodville, OH passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 8, 1955 to Raymond and Margaret (Myrose) Welling in Fremont, OH. He was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church. In his younger years he was an avid bowler, having bowled on various leagues at Tri County Bowl in Woodville. In addition, he was a sports fan of the Detroit Tigers, Lions and of the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Bill is survived by his sister: Mary (Phillip) Bodey of Woodville. Nephew: Brent (Jillan) Bodey and great-niece & great-nephew: Maggie and Doran Bodey all of Wayne. Bill was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, with a funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home located at 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Officiating will be Rev. James Budke. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to Solomon Lutheran Church or donor's choice. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
