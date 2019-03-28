|
Bishop O. Duane Simmons
FREMONT - Bishop O. Duane Simmons, 75, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at Stein Hospice in Sandusky, OH. He was born October 11, 1943 in Sandusky, the son of Glenn E. and Nancy Levern (Lomax) Simmons. He was a 1961 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and attended Bowling Green State University.
Duane married Betty Ruth Foster on November 28, 1964 in Toledo, OH and she survives. He worked for several businesses including, Whirlpool Corporation, UPS, Peter Eckrich, the Fremont Police Department and American National Can.
Duane was the longest serving Fremont City Council member, having served for thirty-two years. He was a member of Rivers of Living Water and chairman of Rivers of Living Water International. He was a founder of New Beginnings Outreach along with his wife, Betty. Duane was a member of many Civic clubs and groups. He was a youth baseball coach and a Cub Scout Master of Pack 303 at St. Mark Lutheran Church. He served on the Board of Trustees at WSOS and was a mentor of the African American College Club. Duane was an avid sports fan who loved the Michigan Wolverines and Cleveland Browns.
Duane is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Betty Ruth Simmons, Fremont, OH; children, Glenn (Julie) Simmons, Gurnee, IL, Christopher Duane Simmons, Columbus, OH, Jennifer C. Simmons, Fremont, OH; sister, Joyce Marie (Robert) Jones, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Kylene (John) Brown, Alexis C. Simmons, Rachael (Korie) Simmons, Rubin D. Robinson, James "JJ" Jackson, Alyssa C. Miller-Simmons, Jaleel Jackson and Taylor Simmons; ten great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Rachael L. Simmons and brother, Glenn Simmons.
Visitation: Friday from 4 - 8 pm at Rivers of Living Water, 604 Howland St, Fremont, OH.
Service: Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Noon, with visitation from 11:00 am until Noon at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, 1441 Fangboner Rd, Fremont, OH. Pastor C.J. Burel will officiate.
Private burial for the family will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens at a later date.
Memorials can be made to New Beginnings Outreach or Rivers of Living Water.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH
Published in the News-Messenger on Mar. 28, 2019