Pastor Bob, Robert C. Leaser
Fremont - Pastor Bob, Robert C. Leaser, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky, OH. He was born November 21, 1926 in Toledo, OH to Howard and Bernadine (Giblin) Leaser. He was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School class of 1946.
Bob served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and was awarded the American Area Ribbon and WWII Victory Ribbon. He married Marcia (Christiansen) Leaser on October 18, 1991 at Old Fort Church. Bob was the owner of Fremont Art Iron for over sixty-five years. He was a preacher at Greenwich Church, Fremont Baptist and Bettsville Church.
Bob is survived by his wife of twenty-eight years, Marcia Leaser, Fremont, OH; children, William, Robert, Patrick, Robin and Eric Leaser, Dawn Woolace and Tammy Tyree; thirteen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Old Fort Church, 8245 Main St., Old Fort, OH with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Pastor Marc Quinter will officiate.
Burial: Bethel Cemetery, McCutchensville, OH
Memorials: Old Fort Church
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019