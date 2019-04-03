Bonnie (Messinger) Aten



Fremont - Bonnie (Messinger ) Aten, 88, of Fremont, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus in Fremont. She was born the daughter of Joseph and Ruth (Baumeister) Messinger on March 26, 1931 in Fremont, Ohio. Bonnie married Frank Aten on September 1, 1951 in Fremont, and he preceded her in death in August of 1998.



Bonnie was a graduate of Fremont Ross High School and Bowling Green State University. She was an elementary teacher at Stamm and Lutz schools for 25 years, and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In her free time, Bonnie enjoyed being with her family, as well as playing bridge, reading and knitting.



Left to cherish her memory are her sons; Patrick and Rusty (Betsy) Aten, daughter, Abby (Dan) Pfleiderer, grandchildren; Michael, Timothy, Mary, Jane Aten, Jessica (Justin) Morelli, Paige (AJ) Kissh, and great-grandchildren; Evelyn Morelli and Jensen Kissh.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Michael Aten, sister, Nan Simonton, brothers; Joseph, Richard and Tim Messinger.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Birchard Public Library or St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fremont.



Private burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.



Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420, has been entrusted with her arrangements.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com. Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary