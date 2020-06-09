Brad A. Herr



Bettsville - Brad A. Herr, 59 of Bettsville passed away unexpectedly on June 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Fremont to the late Richard L. and Joyce M. (Parish) Herr, Brad was one of seven children.



He graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1979. Brad's first job was working for Lesher Printers, where he stayed for 30 years until moving on to MGQ Aggregates. There, Brad worked as a machine operator at the Bettsville quarry.



A member of the Bettsville American Legion, Brad enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, going out on his motorcycle, or boating on a nice day.



Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Dedra Collins, of Tiffin; grandchildren, Kaleb Kohlman, Brayden McPherson, Makenna McPherson, and soon-to-be granddaughter, Skylar McPherson; and siblings Jeff (Cindy) Herr, Chris (Debbie) Herr, Eric (Andrea) Herr, Aaron Herr, and Nicole (Brian Fox) Garcia.



Brad is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Randy S. Herr; and nephew, Jared Herr.



A public visitation observing social distancing will be held on Thursday, June 11, 1-4 p.m., at Ole Zim's Wagon Shed, 1375 North State Route 590, Gibsonburg, OH 43431, with funeral service to follow.



Herman - Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont has the honor of serving Brad's family. Those planning on expressing sympathy can do so by giving to the family, in care of his grandchildren.









