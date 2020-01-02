Services
Toft Funeral Home and Crematory
2001 Columbus Ave.
Sandusky, OH 44870
(419) 625-8816
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bradford L. Wilson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bradford L. Wilson Obituary
Bradford L. Wilson

Fremont - Bradford L. Wilson, 74, Fremont, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Countryside Manor.

He was born on April 16, 1945 in Coolville, OH to the late Dave and Lena Wilson.

He was employed by Smiley Tire, Fremont and he loved to fish, hunt, chew tobacco, sit on his porch, spending time with his grandchildren, and help others.

He is survived by his daughters, Mandy (Scott) Paul, Fremont, and Rhonda Valle, Gibsonburg; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dana Wilfong, Dale Wilfong, Pete Wilfong, Barb Millhone, and Donna Wilfong all of Coolville, OH, Clark Wilson, Sanfork, WVA, and Darlene Wilfong, Belfrey, OH; and former son-in-law, Matt S. Wadsworth.

He was preceded in death by the Love of his life, his wife, Teresa; parents; and his four legged companions, Kelcy, Wicca, Toto, and Whiskey, whom he shared his sandwiches with.

Private family services will be held. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky is handling arrangements. Condolences to toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bradford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -