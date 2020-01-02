|
|
Bradford L. Wilson
Fremont - Bradford L. Wilson, 74, Fremont, died Monday, December 30, 2019, in Countryside Manor.
He was born on April 16, 1945 in Coolville, OH to the late Dave and Lena Wilson.
He was employed by Smiley Tire, Fremont and he loved to fish, hunt, chew tobacco, sit on his porch, spending time with his grandchildren, and help others.
He is survived by his daughters, Mandy (Scott) Paul, Fremont, and Rhonda Valle, Gibsonburg; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings, Dana Wilfong, Dale Wilfong, Pete Wilfong, Barb Millhone, and Donna Wilfong all of Coolville, OH, Clark Wilson, Sanfork, WVA, and Darlene Wilfong, Belfrey, OH; and former son-in-law, Matt S. Wadsworth.
He was preceded in death by the Love of his life, his wife, Teresa; parents; and his four legged companions, Kelcy, Wicca, Toto, and Whiskey, whom he shared his sandwiches with.
Private family services will be held. Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, Sandusky is handling arrangements. Condolences to toftfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020