Brenda K. Gates
Brenda K. Gates, 80, of Oak Harbor, passed away early Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Riverview Healthcare Campus, Oak Harbor. She was born on February 18, 1940 in Carroll Township, OH to Wilson and Dolores (Nickel) Apling. Brenda graduated from the Toledo Hospital School of Nursing and began her career as a registered nurse with Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton, next with Dr. William Wagner's office and then with Riverview Healthcare Campus in Oak Harbor before retiring in 2000. She was currently a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Oak Harbor, where she was a member and past president on the Abend Guild, a prior member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor, member of the Riverview Auxiliary, Black Swamp Bird Observatory, Public Employees Retirees, Al-Anon, Erie Township Mothers Club, and Red Hat Ladies.
Brenda is survived by her daughter, Christina Gates, son, Richard (Joyce) Gates, 3 grandchildren, Tom Gates, Michael Gates, and Samantha Gates, extended grandchildren, Holly Ontko and Matthew Spieldenner, great grandson, Ethan Stokes, siblings, Dr. Elden (Nancy) Apling and Cheryl (Gerald) Whipple, and nieces & nephews, Leanne Sarbaugh, Rachel Carroll, Chuck Gates, Merry Cook, and Melissa Comley. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Wayne Gates, brother, Dr. Mark Apling, and special companion, Gerald C. Rieff.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Scott Cunningham 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor, with burial to follow in Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Brenda may be made to the Riverview Auxiliary, Black Swamp Bird Observatory, or St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger & News Herald from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020