Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
Brenda Lea Mere


1961 - 2019
Brenda Lea Mere Obituary
Brenda Lea Mere

FREMONT - Brenda Lea Mere, 57, of Fremont, OH passed away at home with her husband by her side on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born on September 19, 1961 in Dewitt, IA to Jim Albright and Merrna (Geottsch) Petersen.

Brenda married Ronnie Mere on May 15, 1999 in Iowa. She was a Home Health Care provider at Innovative Support Services for nineteen years. Brenda enjoyed crafts, movies, shopping, going to the lake and she especially enjoyed her job. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Brenda is survived by her husband of twenty years, Ronnie Mere, Fremont, OH; children, Mike (Rebecca) McLachlan, Clyde, OH, Jeremy McLachlan, Jennifer (Kris) Jenkins, Heather McLachlan and Chris McLachlan, all of Fremont, OH; step children, Dedra Johnson, Ronnie Mere, Jr., Joshua, Timothy, Adam and Stacy Mere; father, Jim Albright of Colorado; mother, Merrna Petersen of Iowa; grandchildren, Isaac, Scott, Braydon, Carson, Jaxson, Zaiden, Dominic and Easton.

Visitation: Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont with a celebration of life ceremony to follow at 4:00 p.m.

Memorials: Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on July 11, 2019
