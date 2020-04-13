|
Brent C. McClenathan
Fremont - Brent C. McClenathan, 30, of Fremont, OH, passed away at home on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on November 12, 1989 in Fremont, OH.
Brent was loved by all that he let into his world. He was thoughtful and cared a lot about his family. Our home will be quiet without him. Brent loved to collect movies and go see movies at the theater here in Fremont. He enjoyed walks and spending time with his family.
Brent is survived by his mother, Candi Good and dad Randy Good; father, Charles McClenathan Jr.; stepbrother, Josh Good; stepsister, Julie Schnee, and half-sister, Marissa McClenathan; grandparents, Darryl and Kathy Setzler and Charles and Karen McClenathan; lots of loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Brent had two nieces, Lola and Ella Schnee whom he adored and loved to spoil on their birthdays.
A celebration of Brent's Life with family and friends will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made in his honor to Sandco Industries, 567 Premier Dr, Clyde, OH 43410 or Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, 7140 Port Sylvania Dr, Toledo, OH 43617.
