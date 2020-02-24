|
|
Brian E. Brown
Westerville - Brian E. Brown, 39, of Westerville, OH passed away on February 22, 2020 at his home. He was born on August 26, 1980 in Toledo, OH the son of Herman Brown and Marie Hill. Brian was a 1999 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received his B.A. in Criminology from Ohio University on June 4, 2004.
Brian served as a police officer for the Upper Arlington Police Department for the past ten years. He also worked for the Marion and Sandusky County Juvenile Detention Centers. Brian was a 2019 inductee into the Fremont Ross Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Ohio University football team. He was an amateur boxer and instructor at Title Boxing in Columbus. Brian loved working out and enjoyed eating. He also loved to spend time with his family.
Brian is survived by his mother, Marie Hill, Fremont; siblings, Danielle Brown, Westerville, Stephanie (James) Martin and Jeffery Brown both of Fremont and Gregory Brown, Toledo and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brian is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Rose and Robert Brown, Jessie and Bernice Brown, and Elige Hill.
Visitation: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH 43420.
Services: Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Victory Church, 2051 Oak Harbor Rd, Fremont, OH, with one hour of visitation at church prior to the service. Pastor C.J. Burel will officiate.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials: The Forster Foundation's "Operation We Got Your Six" Fund. Donations can be sent electronically via PayPal to [email protected] or by check mailed to The Forster Foundation, OP6 Fund, 752 N State St. Suite 181, Westerville, OH 43082.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020